Elahi cannot become Punjab CM: Zardari

Says all parties must work together to save country

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

After showing his surprise over a deal between PML-Q and PTI, the PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Tuesday said that Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi is “too late” now, adding that the Opposition will decide who will become the new chief minister of Punjab.

While addressing a press conference along with the opposition leaders, in response to a question about the PML-Q, Asif Ali Zardari said that the political people keep in touch. All parties must work together to save the country. He mentioned that the PML-Q was ready, adding that at midnight they come to greet and pick me up. But it is not known what happened later on.

Zardari said he had approached Elahi keeping in mind the political situation of the country and with the same intention, he had asked other lawmakers to support the no-confidence motion against the premier. The PPP leader further said that whoever is nominated by the opposition will become the Chief Minister of Punjab. In Punjab too, we will bring change of our own accord. In Punjab, the candidate for Chief Minister will be brought by holding consultation, he said. The PPP leader pointed at the country’s ongoing political spectrum and mentioned that their priority is to save Pakistan. Everybody realizes that Pakistan has to be saved, he stated.

The press conference was held to announce that independent MNA from Balochistan Mohammad Aslam Bhootani has joined the Opposition and parted ways with the PTI at the most crucial junctures of PM Imran Khan’s career.

Zardari claimed that the Opposition has the numbers in the National Assembly to oust the government after several PTI allies announced to support the no-confidence motion. On getting MQM-P’s support, Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said they were hopeful that the PTI’s ally would not support the government. “We will soon hear good news about MQM-P,” Zardari said.