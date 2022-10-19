Elahi blames Shehbaz for destabilising Punjab Govt

Inaugurates 3.91b Shahkam Chowk Flyover project

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi inaugurated the Shahkam Chowk Flyover project on Tuesday.

He said that the Shahkam Chowk flyover will save time and ensure ease for citizens. The cost of this flyover project is 3 billion, 91 crore rupees and the three-lane, dual-way flyover is 606 meters long.

Signal-free corridor facility will be available for one lakh, 20 thousand vehicles daily. The estimated cost of the project was four billion, 23 crore rupees and Rs.31.40 crores have been saved in the project.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, the CM said that since Shehbaz Sharif became the prime minister, he is busy destabilizing the Punjab government. The results of the by-elections are in front of everyone.

The results have shaken Shehbaz Sharif and the federal government. The N-League and PDM do not understand what they have to do now and God willing they will not understand.

The PML-N itself is a qabza group and has engaged such people to further this agenda. The CM regretted that the N-League is also doing politics on wheat. Shehbaz Sharif’s enmity with the people of Punjab has come to the fore; he said and pointed out that the federal government gave wheat to all the provinces except Punjab.

It gave wheat to Sindh but disallowed Punjab to import wheat; he regretted and added that the federal government is neither giving wheat to Punjab nor allowing us to import it.

He said that the federal government has to pay the dues of 170 billion rupees to the Punjab government and it has also stopped it.

The PML-N is openly hostile to Punjab and in these circumstances, how do they ask for votes from the people of Punjab? We are going to the Supreme Court against the behavior of the federal government, he announced.

Shehbaz Sharif also disbanded the Al-Mubarak Centre project like other welfare-oriented schemes, he cited. A five-star hotel and a rooftop food court, as big as a football ground.