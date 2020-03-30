Elahi asks party workers to do relief work in organised manner

Pakistan Muslim League (PML) leadership has activated district presidents and workers throughout the province in view of Corona Virus situation.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has contacted party presidents and prominent leaders on telephone in this regard. He said that I am grateful to the party leaders and workers who are taking part in this noble work.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi directed that the district organizations along with the wings should participate in the relief works in organised manner, for elimination of coronavirus, also fully participate in the government measures.

He said that the army, doctors, nurses, police and other administrative institutions are rendering the best services, entire nation salutes the spirit of medical staff, doctors and para-medical staff are treating and serving Corona patients at the risk of their own lives.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that Pak Army has always played great appreciable role in every difficult time, Pak Army is always seen in the front line, Insha Allah the government, institutions and the nation will defeat unitedly defeat Corona Virus, with blessings and help of Almighty Allah this difficult time will pass on successfully very soon with the unity of the nation and implementing the preventive measures.

Moonis Elahi tweets: Pakistan Muslim League (PML) central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has emphasized on the Punjab Government in his tweet that the Corona positive test people should also be allowed self-isolation in their homes, those people whose Corona tests are positive, the government should not transfer them in the hospitals forcibly without any discrimination, rather those who want should be allowed treatment in their homes on complete isolation, however those persons in whom there are serious indications should immediately be shifted to the hospitals.

Moonis Elahi said because of fear of the hospitals people are fearful of getting themselves tested whereas there are also not enough beds in our hospitals.