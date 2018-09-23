Elaborate security arrangements witnessed on Ashura

Effective security arrangements of Islamabad police on occasion of Muharram ul Haram brought success for the force as no untoward incident happened and strict patrolling as well as policing helped in ensuring peaceful organizing of various processions and religious gatherings in the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Najeeb-ur-Rehman Bugvi has also appreciated the efforts of making effective arrangements and also thanked other law enforcement agencies and relevant stake holders in successful implementation of the security plan.

According to details, as many as 12,000 personnel were assigned patrolling and security duties on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram (from Ist Muharram ul Haram to 10th Safar). A total of 177 processions were carried out from 42 Imambargahs and security was put on high alert.

In last ten days, all processions were completely cordoned off through heavy deployment. Following the security plan, all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials themselves visited the routes of processions and ensured effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties. Police officials guided the cops and boosted their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner. Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) also devised special plan to for smooth traffic flow and avoid inconvenience to the road users.

Close liaison was maintained with peace committees and organizers of Majalis and processions. Cooperation of organizers was ensured with the police and law enforcing officials. Hundreds of religious gatherings (Majalis) and processions were held in the city and strict security arrangements on these occasions and special checking of participants was also observed.

Metal detectors were used for checking of participants of Majalis, processions and high vigilance was maintained by the police officials which helped in peaceful holding of all events in connection with Muharram ul Harram.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp