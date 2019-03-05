Ejaz Shah assumes charge as DG ACE

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Punjab government has issued notification of Additional Charge of Director General Anti Corruption to Additional: IGP Establishment Punjab Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah and after assuming charge he has started working on his new assignment. Syed Ejaz Hussain Shah is a Ph.D Scholar and known as industrious and intelligent officer among other officers of Punjab Police. He got his PhD degree in criminology from Pennsylvania University on full bright scholarship. He served as Additional IGP in Punjab for two years.

He started his career as an ASP in 1986 and during his career he served in KPK, Islamabad and various districts of Punjab, Lahore, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan. He also served as Deputy Director FIA, Joint Director Civil Services Academy and in Motorway Police.

