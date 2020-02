Staff Reporter Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday administered the oath to newly appointed Ombudsman of Sindh Ejaz Ali Khan in a ceremony at the Governor’s House. Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, members of Sindh Assembly and other notables also attended the ceremony, said a statement. He did his MA Economics from university of Sind in 1996. Later on he got master degree in Public Administration from Arkansas State University Jonesboro USA.