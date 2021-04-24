Ejaz, Gohar Iqbal elected President, GS of Islamabad Chess Association

Islamabad

Islamabad Chess Association elections were held at Jinnah Golf Club, Lake View Park, Islamabad.

The duties of the Election Commission were performed by Advocate Supreme Court Malik Javed Iqbal.

Hanif Qureshi Representative Punjab Chess Association and Associate Secretary Sports Islamabad Muhammad Ramzan Kasuri Representative Islamabad Sports Department monitored the election process.

Officials of registered chess clubs from all over Islamabad participated in the election and exercised their voting right to elect Ejaz Ahmad Abbasi as President Islamabad Chess Association and Raja Gauhar Iqbal as General Secretary.

Noshairwan Jamshed Senior Vice President in Chess Association elections. Chaudhry Munir Sadiq Vice President.

Abdul Waheed was elected Joint Secretary and Shujaat Ali Finance Secretary.

Political and social circles have congratulated the newly elected officials of the Islamabad Chess Association.

Islamabad Inter Chess Clubs Tournament was also organized on the occasion in which 30 players from various clubs of Islamabad participated.

Salman Ali Khan came first, Raja Gauhar Iqbal second and National Master Anees-ur-Rehman Zaidi stood third in the 7-round championship.

Guest of Honor Shoaib Afridi distributed prizes among the winners and congratulated the organizers of the Islamabad Chess Association on the successful organization of this great event.

The President Islamabad Chess Association thanked the Sports Department for its cooperation and General Secretary Raja Gohar expressed his determination to work with a new and better strategy for the promotion of chess in the future as well.—PR