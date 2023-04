In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least eighty persons were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Udhampur district of Jammu region, today.

Officials said that a steel footbridge collapsed in Beni Sangam area of the district when a large chunk of locals were over it in connection with Baisakhi festival celebrations, resulting in the injuring of eighty persons.

The injured have been evacuated from the site to a nearby hospital for treatment, they said.—KMS