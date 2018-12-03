Eighth PMF kicks off with Margalla hills cleanup, consultation

Staff Reporter

In connection with the 8th Pakistan Mountain Festival (PMF), members of the Islamabad Devcom Centennial Leo Club (IDCLC) and nature-loving citizens picked up garbage from the Margalla Hills Trail-3 on Sunday. The hiking and community litter pick drive was organized by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) regarding PMF. The festival is an annual flagship public advocacy event of Devcom-Pakistan to mark the International Mountain Day (IMD). This year it is being supported by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Deputy Mayor Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation, Zeeshan Ali Shah Naqvi and the Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director and the PMF founder Munir Ahmed led the Margalla Hills Trail-3 clean-up.

Speaking on the occasion, Munir Ahmed said the participants collected a huge mass of waste including plastic bottles, wrappers, tins, plastics, and shopping bags and food-packing thrown by the environment unfriendly visitors to the trail 3. The trash-throwing by the visitors on the hiking trails in the Margalla Hills continue despite of Islamabad Wildlife Board checking points.

Munir Ahmed said the natural ecology and habitats of mountains need to be protected for the sake of biological diversity, water and food security for human beings and other living species on the planet. We all depend extremely on water that flows down from the mountains. Therefore we need to protect everything that ensures availability of water every single day of the year.

He said the over whelming participation of youth in the Margalla Hills clean-up is a good sign and a maturity of youth towards nature conservation. The sensitized and environmentally engaged youth would become a real source for inspiration for others to take the green and clean practices in the society.

Munir Ahmed said, “The fragile mountain ecosystems are the lifeline of the living and breathing species including human beings, and they cannot be restored as actual if over exploited once, therefore, we need to be more conscious to conserve them.”

The PMF founder urged the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) to take more vigorous action against the degrading Magalla Hills National Park.

The MCI Deputy Mayor, Zeeshan Ali Shah Naqvi said the corporation was all out to protect the green nature of the federal capital despite no funds available. He said the MCI would be implementing wholeheartedly the Clean and Green Pakistan initiative the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) without any discrimination of rural and urban areas. He said the MCI would encourage citizens’ engagement in the management and improvement of civic facilities. Engaging the youth in healthy and environment friendly practices would be one of the priorities for the MCI.

Zeeshan Naqvi said a cultural trail would be established from Shah Allah Ditta village to across the hills to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the regional have significant Budhist remains.

The IDCLC President Haares Munir said that Pakistan was the custodian of several highest altitude mountains, adding that, it is our collective responsibility to take care of the sanctity of the mountains that contribute a major chunk to our livelihood.

