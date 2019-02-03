Eighteenth amendment

Muhammad Usman

PPP would go to war with full force against anyone willing to roll back 18th amendment. It is being rhetorically announced by its top leadership repeatedly while conveniently forgetting a basic fact that even a well-intended constitutional provision is subject to a second look if it is found incapable to yield as intended to or fail to stand up to inevitable challenges of a new situation/ground realities in larger good of the state. It is the state which takes primacy over all other considerations. In this context, nothing is untouchable or sacrosanct as being pronounced by PPP leadership. Does it reflect aspirations of people? These aspects assume fundamental importance in case of an amendment which is immense in its scope.

Much hyped Charter of Democracy signed between Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif was the motivation advanced to add 18th amendment to the constitution to usher in new era of true democracy in the country albeit there was no crying need of it. At time of signing of charter, both were living in self-exile at their own accord. Now both were to work in collaboration to achieve their agenda. Reportedly, both were assured to rule Pakistan turn by turn. First turn was of Benazir however, providence did not give her the chance and brought Zardari into fore. Both mutually decided maliciously to remain in power with continuity and impunity regardless of who holds the Center. Whole ruling elite stood at their beck and call. They earmarked their areas of pasture where they already had the sway; PML (N) in Punjab and PPP in Sind. MQM, ANP, JUI (F) and other also saw opportunity to cut share in the cake in one way or the other.

The method used was to purge the constitution on basis of their strength in Parliament to shield themselves against all checks and balances. Nothing is crueler than misdeeds of self perpetuation and self-preservation under the cover of constitution/law. They did it without iota of compunction rather blissfully presented 18th amendment to the nation as a panacea of their all sufferings at the hands of ushers, imposters and malefactors. It was mother of all constitutional amendments and had all tools in its basket to allow ruling elite to misrule/misgovern the country but still could go scot free. Probably provincial autonomy along with enhanced financial funding from the Center, has been bestowed upon provinces to extent and depth of provincial autonomy contained in six points of Sheikh Mujeeb which was unacceptable to founding father of PPP, Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto as it would have taken the country to a confederation instead of federation. Now it has been done under Zardari who has allegedly amassed notoriety for all types of sins.

Ironically, it was claimed that amendment has been brought for sake of aspirations of people. For variety of reasons, provincial autonomy has never been an issue of public in Pakistan. Parliament rubber stamped it without due deliberations as also observed by former CJP. In instant amendment, it has been done to allow ruling elite to fortify their respective citadels to satisfy their insatiable lust of power and material possessions indefinitely. The 18th amendment has left Center far weakened with major cuts in its finances and jurisdiction. Now federal government has only five subjects; defense, foreign affairs, finance, communication and revenue. Its share in national purse has been reduced to 42.5% from 57%. The amendment was out phase as provinces were neither adequately resourced nor ready to coup with imperatives of enhanced responsibility born of said amendment. It is evident with further marked deterioration in sixteen areas transferred to provinces. Their inability was even more exposed in face of mounting terrorism. The apex committees had to be formed under Army. In brief, provincial autonomy proved a typical case of putting cart before the bull. An attempt has also been made to increase leverage of ruling elite over ECP, NAB, superior Judiciary and care taker set up etc through parliamentary oversight and nomination of their heads in consultation with opposition leader by government. The reasons are well known.

Now country is under a leadership for change. It could no more be left to longish at altar of rules set by erstwhile plunders who have brought the country to total present mess. A way out needs to be found. Truly, it is the aspiration of people and call of time.

— The writer, retired Lt Col, is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

