Eighteen showcases premium products at Real Estate Expo

Eighteen is all set to further expand its outreach within the real estate business sector of Pakistan, by holding the name and Titanium Sponsorship in Zameen Expo Karachi 2019, which took place at Karachi Expo Centre from January the 12th and 13th. The decision to showcase was preceded by the immense success Eighteen achieved, at last year’s property show in Karachi.

Following a rousing reception from buyers and investors across Pakistan, Eighteen showcased its US$ 2 billion project at Expo Karachi. A joint venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) in Pakistan, Eighteen exhibited its complete product line, including luxurious villas, beautiful apartment complexes, a retail hub, business complex and an overall insight on the master plan of the project.

Ali Abdel Ghaffar, CCO Eighteen said, “We are extremely delighted to be here in the business hub of Pakistan, and feel privileged to exhibit at Zameen Expo 2019 which is undoubtedly one of the largest real estate exhibitions in Pakistan. It gives us great honor to present Eighteen to the highly enthusiastic consumers of Karachi and are eagerly looking forward to meet these potential clients and investors.”—PR

