‘Eighteen’ all set to mark its presence in Lahore

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Following a rousing reception from buyers and investors in Islamabad and Karachi, Eighteen showcased its $2 billion project at Expo Centre Lahore. A joint venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) in Pakistan, Eighteen’s product line includes luxurious villas, gated community, beautiful apartment complexes, a retail hub and a business complex

Ali Abdel Ghaffar, CCO Eighteen said, “I was delighted to see the overwhelming response at the Zameen Expo Lahore where we showcased our master plan of the project underway in addition to the extended product line. It enabled us to connect with both, potential customers and investors. We were equally impressed with Lahore’s traditional hospitality and reiterate our commitment towards expansion of premium real estate projects across Pakistan.”

Federal Minister for Railways, Khawaja Saad Rafique being the chief guest of honor at the Zameen Expo Lahore 2018, visited Eighteen’s stall and was briefed on the details of the project and its aimed expansion across Pakistan by Ali Abdel Ghaffar, CCO, Eighteen.

The Pakistani real estate market is ready to host world class developers and investors and looks primed for real estate investment that promises a lifestyle upgrade to customers who have been in search of a truly world class experience.