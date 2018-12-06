Eighteen residential project goes big in Faisalabad

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Eighteen – Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern, mixed use, residential project in an aim to further enhance its foothold within the country’s real estate industry, launched its operations in the third-most populous city in Pakistan – Faisalabad, through an intriguing launch event which was organized to engage the locals of the city of Faisalabad. The event was attended by renowned corporates, industrialists and leading businessmen of Faisalabad who showed keen interest towards the architectural model of luxurious villas and the master plan of the project. The guests were briefed on the future programs of Eighteen and the complete product line that they could invest in. Faisalabad is approximately 250 kilometers away from the Federal Capital and its residents have shown considerable interest in the Real Estate Developments of Islamabad. The introduction of Eighteen, sits as an opportunity for the residents of Faisalabad to invest in the picturesque and beautiful landscapes of Islamabad.

