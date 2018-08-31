Eighteen launches Satellite Office in Karachi

Karachi

Eighteen – Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern, mixed use, residential project, in an aim to enhance more convenience for its investors and end-users based in the city of lights, today announced the opening of its sales office in Karachi.

With its profound local presence in all major cities of Pakistan, featuring Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar and Karachi, Eighteen also has set its strong foothold globally with presence in UK, UAE, USA and Canada

The launch event of Eighteen’s booking and sales office in Karachi also marked the inauguration by Tarek Hamdy, CEO, Eighteen along with other senior officials of the group.

The event was attended by socialites, the who’s and who’s and Real Estate Professionals.

The launch of the sales operations in Karachi by Eighteen will not just facilitate the residents of the mega city but will also enable them to experience world class services and accommodation solutions, thus building a prominent benchmark within the real estate sector of Pakistan.

Alongside, it will provide equal opportunity for the potential investors to target the Karachi market, which possesses high net worth and comprises renowned business communities within.

Eighteen is the ideal development for local and overseas Pakistanis who enjoy luxury living and state of the art amenities. Eighteen will be the benchmark for all future real estate projects in Pakistan.

Share on: WhatsApp