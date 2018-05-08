Eighteen launches operations in Peshawar

Staff reporter

Peshawar

EIGHTEEN – Pakistan’s most luxurious and modern, mixed use, residential project in an aim to further enhance its foothold within the country’s real estate industry, launched its operations in the city of hospitality – Peshawar, through a colorful launch event which was organized to engage media and the locals of the city of Peshawar. The guests were briefed on the future programs of Eighteen and the complete product line that they could invest in.

Peshawar is approximately 188 kilometers away from the Federal Capital and its residents have shown considerable interest in the Real Estate Developments of Islamabad. The introduction of Eighteen, sits as an opportunity for the residents of Peshawar to invest the picturesque and beautiful landscapes of Islamabad.

Mr. Anwar Saifullah Khan, Vice Chairman, Eighteen, said, “Today Eighteen is delighted to bring international standards of living for the people of Peshawar, who can now experience this modern, mixed use, residential project just like the way they imagined,”

Speaking about the distinguishing factors that separate Eighteen from other real estate projects in the country, he said, “All the villas and apartments have been designed exclusively in view of the modern ideology of people, and we have tried to add in every bit of this thought process into bringing the dream residential project of people into reality.