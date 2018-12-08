‘Eighteen’ launches Corporate Futsal League 2019

Observer Report

Islamabad

Eighteen – A Egyptian based real estate group partnered with Saif Group of Pakistan, & KBD builders and developers has stepped up its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities through its project ‘mission football FY19’.

As part of its CSR initiative, Eighteen is resolute to promote football in Pakistan, with its core mission to boost the passion of the game amongst the progressive youth of the country, who possess tremendous love for the sport and religiously follow their superstars when in action.

This is the CEO’s vision to generate the passion of football in this part of the world, Mr. Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen, believes in the great potentials of the youth in Pakistan. The talented youth of this country possesses immense potential and Eighteen serves as a bridge for them to live their dream to the maximum, by providing them a concrete platform where these young players can demonstrate their skills and get the exposure which might just lead these young players to represent Pakistan at national level.

Corporate Futsal League is the initiative envisioned by the Mr. Ali Ghaffar, CCO Eighteen. It will be played with various teams throughout next year. The matches will be played between the teams from the corporate, commercial, national and multinational organizations, brands, media, banks, government institutions and diplomatic circles.

