Eighteen continues to influence visitors at Real Estate Expo

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Eighteen, A world class lifestyle destination development registered its second successive appearance at the real estate Expo this year, after a successful first appearance in 2018. Eighteen continues to influence the local visitors and competitors by displaying its mega project at the Real Estate Expo which is being held in Lahore during 23-24 February, 2019 at the Lahore Expo.

Eighteen – the Titanium sponsor of real Expo Lahore 2019 exhibited its premium product to the visitors, real estate agents, investors and competitors participating in the real estate expo. Eighteen’s decision to participate as the titanium sponsor follows the immense success which the organization received in past real estate expos in Karachi and Lahore.Following a rousing reception from buyers and investors across Pakistan, Eighteen showcased its US$2 billion project at Expo Center, Lahore.

A joint venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers and Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) in Pakistan.

