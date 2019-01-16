Daily Pakistan Observer -

  3. Eighteen CEO summit Asia to be held today

Staff Reporter

Karachi

CEO Club Pakistan in collaboration with, Board of Investment Pakistan (BOI) is launching another historic corporate event “EIGHTEEN CEO SUMMIT Asia” & Book Launch of best-selling “100 Performing CEOs & Companies of Pakistan 2018” will be held today.
It was stated by Ijaz Nisar – Founder & President, CEO Club Pakistan & Management House. Joint chief of the staff committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat will be the chief guest. Theme chosen for this year is “The Next Five Years: Reshaping the Future of Pakistan”. More than 500 CEOs will attend the biggest corporate gathering of CEOs, Chairmen, Directors, Policy Makers, Business Leaders, Government Officials, Diplomats, Foreign delegates.

