Eighteen’ all set to strengthen foothold in Dubai

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Eighteen expanded its presence in UAE as it participated as the Titanium and name sponsor in one of Pakistan’s most successful real estate exhibitions-Property Expo Dubai 2018, which boasts exhibitors from around the world.

Following a rousing reception from buyers and investors in Dubai, Eighteen showcased its US$ 2 billion project at The World Trade Centre, Dubai. A joint venture of Egypt-based Ora Developers, Saif Group and Kohistan Builders (KBD) in Pakistan, Eighteen exhibited its complete product line, including, luxurious villas, beautiful apartment complexes, a retail hub, business complex and provided insights into the master plan of the project.

The Expo was graced by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita’s, CEO of RERA, presence.

Tarek Hamdy, CEO Eighteen said, “Our commitment to UAE portrays the establishment of our satellite office in Emaar Square, Downtown Dubai. Following our aim to bring innovation and create a difference in the Pakistani Property Market, we are introducing a completely unique and high-end standard of living. A great volume of Pakistanis are living in Dubai, working for a promising future, and aspiring for a home back home. Eighteen’s commitment to introduce destination living to Pakistan, effectively caters to the need of delivering international standards locally.”

This is a high point for Pakistan as it becomes host to world class real estate projects demonstrating potential for attracting future investments in this fast-developing sector.

