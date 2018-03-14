Eight-year-old girl ‘sexually assaulted’ by three teenaged boys

Staff Reporter

The Soldier Bazaar police have taken three 12 to 13 years old boys into custody after they allegedly sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl.

Faisal, a resident of Rena Colony Soldier Bazaar, lodged a complaint with the local police that Ebad, Shehryar and Kashif allegedly sexually assaulted his eight-year-old daughter, Shehnaz, after they took her to a house owned by one, Mehboob.

According to the complainant, the three teens sexually assaulted his daughter by putting stuff on her mouth after she screamed for help.

The complainant has requested the police to proceed against the three alleged rapists according to the law.

The police have taken the three into custody and are investigating the case.