Eight women abducted

Faisalabad

As many as eight women including five girls were abducted from various parts of the city during past 24 hours. A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Babar and his men kidnapped daughter of Nadeem from mohallah Usman Ghani,whereas accused Shahid and his accomplices abducted a married woman Nusrat alongwith her 5-year-old daughter Haseena from factory area.

Accused Abdur Rehman and his men kidnapped daughter of Shahid Ali from Rasool Nagar,whereas accused Naveed and his accomplices abducted a woman Rehana and her young daughter Aneeta from chak 146-GB. Also, accused Muzammil and his associates abducted a married girl Rukhsana and her one-year-old daughter Ulfat from Bachiana area. The police registered separate cases and started investigation for safe recovery of the abductees.—APP