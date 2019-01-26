Eight truck-loads of goods confiscated

Rawalpindi

The Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) under its ongoing anti-encroachment drive, confiscated eight truck-loads from different areas of the city.

A spokesman of MCR told APP on Saturday that under the supervision of Chief Officer Syed Shafqat Raza, the teams of MCR conducted operation in Sabzi Mandi, Bohar Bazar, Iqbal Road, Barha Market, Sadiqabad, Murre Road, Ganj Mandi, Nankari Bazaar and removed illegal sheds, cemented constructions, banners, cleared footpaths, pillars occupied by the vendors.

The spokesman said the enforcement staff would continue the operation with aim that violators would be fined and their goods to be confiscated.—APP

