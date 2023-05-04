Eight teachers gunned down in KP’s Upper Kurram high school

PESHAWAR – At least 8 teachers were killed on Thursday when unidentified gunmen opened fire in a high school in the Upper Kurram area, it emerged on Thursday.

Initial reports suggest that all teachers were placed on examination duty. Law enforcement officials have rushed to the site and cordoned off the area to nab the attackers.

In the meanwhile, an emergency has been declared in all state-run hospitals in the region while the probe is underway.

It was reported that attackers killed a teacher in a moving vehicle on Shlozan Road, while other seven teachers were gunned down in firing in the staff room of Tarimangal High School.

KP Provincial administration and ministers condemned the killing of government school teachers, calling for strict action against the culprits involved in the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…