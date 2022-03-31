Eight soldiers including a Captain martyred in Tank, SW encounters

Seven terrorists also mowed down by security forces

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Terrorist’s ambush on a military compound in DI Khan and assault on the security forces in South Waziristan on Wednesday left at least eight soldiers including a serving Captain martyred.

Heavy exchange of fire between the security forces and the terrorists also resulted in killing of seven insurgents.

According to reports a group of terrorists stormed into a Military compound in Tank, D I Khan and attempted to enter the premises that led to a shootout between them and the forces that effectively foiled militant’s attempt.

However, as a result of intense firing between the assaulters and the forces, six Jawaans of the army embraced Shahadat while three militants were also mowed down by the valiant soldiers of the Army.

“The security forces, during the encounter, responded in an efficient manner, encircled and killed the three terrorists thereby foiling the attempt to enter the military compound”.

The martyred soldiers have been identified as Subedar Major Sher Muhammad, 48, resident of Naushero Feroz, Naib Subedar Zubaid, 39, resident of Khairpur, Havaldar Sohail, 39, resident of Rawalpindi, Lance Naik Ghulam Ali, 36, resident of Tando Allahyar, Sepoy Maskeen Ali, 32, resident of Khairpur and Sepoy Mir Muhammad, 37, resident of Sukkhur.

Earlier in the wee hours Wednesday two soldiers including an officer of the Pakistan army embraced martyrdom during thr exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists in Makin, South Waziristan.

Reports say the militants ambushed security forces in Makeen area of the tribal distrcit that was retaliated by the alert forces in befitting manner leaving four terrorist dead. A Captain of the Pakistan Army namely Saad Bin Amir and a Jawaan also embraced martyrdom fighting valiantly.

“An intense exchange of fire took place between the security forces and terrorists, to which the Pakistani troops responded in a befitting manner. As a result, four terrorists were killed, while Captain Saad Bin Amir, 25, and Lance Naik Riaz, 37, were martyred fighting gallantly. The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) communiqué said.