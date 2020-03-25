Eight ships berthed at KPT

STAFF REPORTER

KARACHI KPT handled 154863 metric tonnes cargo at Karachi Port in the last 24 hours. Breakup shows that the port handled 119280 metric tonnes imports cargo while the exports handling remained at 35583 metric tonnes. KPT has handled 8900 metric tonnes of Rock Phosphate, 3035 metric tonnes of Ammonium Sulphate, 3917 metric tonnes DAP and 4611 metric tonnes Di Ammonium Phosphate DAP as dry cargo imports besides imports and exports container handling at the three private sector terminals of the port. The liquid bulk cargo handling of the port though recorded imports handling of 32800 metric tonnes and export handling of 6300 metric tonnes during the period.