Eight Pakistan Air Force officers made Air Vice Marshal

KARACHI – The government of Pakistan on Thursday promoted at least eight Pakistan Air Force (PAF) officers to the rank of Air Vice-Marshal.

Air Vice Marshal Imran Qadir, Air Vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif, Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Nauman Waheed, Air Vice Marshal Mehr Yar Saqib Niazi, Air Vice Marshal Abuzar Khan, Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asif Aslam and Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Shabbir were among the promoted officers.

Pakistan Air Force also shared the profiles of new Air Vice Marshals.

AVM Imran Qadir was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in June 1992 and received the coveted Sword of Honour. During his career, he has served as Chief Test Pilot of the JF-17 program, commanded an Operational Conversion Unit, Support Wing and served as Commandant Combat Support, PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training-Officers) and is currently holding the prestigious office of Advisor to the Chief of the Air Staff for Operations, Audit and Evaluation Cell at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds a Master’s degree in War Studies and is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Ghazanfar Latif was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in May 1993. During his illustrious career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operations) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Safety) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He is a graduate of the National Defence University and holds a Master’s degree in War Studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Sitara-i-Basalat.

Air Vice Marshal Shahryar Khan was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in May 1993. During his career, he has commanded a Fighter Squadron, a Flying Wing, Military Training Wing and an Operational Air Base. He has also performed his duties as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. The Air Officer has also served as Personal Staff Officer to the Chief of the Air Staff and Senior Air Staff Officer at Regional Air Command. He holds a Master’s degree in National Security and War Studies. He is also a graduate of Advanced Staff and War College and the Royal College of Defence Studies, UK. The Air Officer is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Nauman Waheed was commissioned in GD(P) Branch of the Pakistan Air Force in May 1993. During his career, he has commanded a Support Wing, a Fighter Squadron and an Operational Air Base. He has served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Plans) and Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Operational Research & Analysis) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds a Master’s degree in Strategic Studies from National Defence University and has also served as Directing Staff at this prestigious institution. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Mehr Yar Saqib Niazi was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June 1992. During his illustrious career, he commanded the Engineering Wing of an Operational Base, served as Director Weapon System Management (JF-17), Managing Director (Mirage Rebuild Factory) and Commandant (Tech) at PAF Airmen Academy Korangi Creek. He also rendered services as Advisor to General Security Aviation Command at the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Air Officer is a graduate of the National Defence University and holds a Master’s degree in War Studies. He is also the recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Abuzar Khan was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June 1992. During his career, he has commanded an Engineering Wing, has served as Director Weapon System Management (Trainer) and Project Director as well as Managing Director at Aircraft Rebuild Factory. He holds Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and War Studies. The Air Officer is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Muhammad Asif Aslam was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in June 1992. During his career, he has commanded an Air Engineering Depot, has served as Director Weapons (Research and Development) at Air Weapons Complex and Director Missile and Ground Armament at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. The Air Officer has also served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Weapons Engineering) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He holds Master’s degrees in Strategic Studies and War Studies. He is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).

Air Vice Marshal Ghulam Shabbir was commissioned in the Engineering Branch of Pakistan Air Force in December 1992. During his career, he commanded the School of Aeronautics and an Engineering Wing. He served as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Training Airmen & Civilians) at Air Headquarters, Islamabad. He also rendered services as a technical advisor in Nigerian Air Force. The Air Officer holds Master’s degree in War Studies and is a recipient of Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).