Eight outlaws held; heroin, weapons recovered

Islamabad Police have arrested eight outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered heroin, beer and weapons from them, a police spokesman said. He said that ASI Tariq Mehmood from Secretariat Police arrested a bootlegger Muhammad Arshad and recovered 20 cans of beer from him. Sub-Inspector Mushtaq Ahmed from CIA police arrested Sahmoon Masih and recovered 115 gram heroin from him.

ASI Malak from Bani Gala police arrested Zaheer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Ishaq from Noon police arrested Farrukh Haider and recovered one rifle, two pistols and one carbine along with ammunition from him. ASI Asim Zaidi from Shams Colony Police arrested Tanveer Masih and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Sub-Inspector Maykal Gill arrested Jalal and recovered 150 gram heroin from him. ASI Zafar Iqbal from Koral police arrested Farooq and Inam and recovered two 30 pistols along with ammunition from their possession.—APP

