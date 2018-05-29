Eight of family burnt to death in Karachi house fire

Karachi

Eight members of a family including a woman and six children were burnt to death while two others scorched due to fire in a house in the metropolis on Monday.

Rescue sources said that fire engulfed a house located in Malang Goth of Baldia Town in Karachi. Due to fire eight members of family including a woman Gulzara Bibi and her children were burnt to death while two others were scorched.

The bodies and the scorched people were shifted to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities. Police quoting a scorched child said that Gulzara Bibi who was mentally retarded and undergoing treatment for last two years herself set the house on fire.—INP