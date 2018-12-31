Eight of a family killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Rojahan

At least eight members of a family were killed as truck collided with a car on the Indus Highway near Rojahn in south Punjab on Sunday.

Police and rescue teams were dispatched to the spot who shifted the injured to a nearby hospital where eight people succumbed to injuries.

to police, one male, four females and three children were among dead.

The truck driver was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred when an over speeding truck rammed into a car.

