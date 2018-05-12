Eight noise measurement locations insufficient for twin cities

The eight locations set up for measurement of noise pollution of vehicles in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were insufficient to meet the requirement, said Director Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Dr. Mohsina on Friday.

The maximum measurement were higher than the permissible limit of 85dB(A) of National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) for motor vehicle noise at 7.5 meters, she said while talking to APP.

She urged the public to be civilized while driving their vehicles on roads and avoid use of double horns, open silencers and other noise creating tools.

She said the daily maximum level of noise was 97dB(A) at Churr Chowk on Peshawar Road in Rawalpindi. However, the Bank Road (Sadar) and Melody Road Aabpara Chowk were found less noisy locations, she added.

The Director EPA said the agency was taking actions against motorists those used to create cacophony in populous areas of the twin cities.

Dr.Waseem Khawaja, a public health expert, said the noise pollution made the public more vulnerable to the dangerous diseases like hypertension and high blood pressure.

Trees plantation could help to create barrier for noise pollution and avoid the din from the residential areas, he added.—APP

