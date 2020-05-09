Eight murdered over children fight, Buzdar seeks report from IGP

Sheikhupura

Eight persons were killed while four others sustained bullet injuries in an armed clash between two groups, in the jurisdiction of Bheki police station on Saturday. According to police, the incident occurred near Kharianwala area where Ghulam Rasool Group and Khadim Group exchanged fire over children fight. As a result, Ali Shan Khadim of Kharianwala, Yasin, Khadim, Bashiran Bibi, Waheed Ahmed, Muhammad Tufail, Tanvir Ahmed and Akbrar Ali received bullet injuries and died on the spot.

The injured were identified as Qurban, Allah Ditta, Ramzan and another person. On information, DPO Ghazi Muhammad Salahuddin and SP headquarters Capt (R) Amer Khan Niazi along heavy contingent of police reached the spot. The bodies and injured were shifted to DHQs hospital Sheikhupura. Police are looking into the matter. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from IGP.

Meanwhile, it is reported that four dacoits were allegedly killed in an encounter during wee hours in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station. Police spokesman said on Saturday that four dacoits were on their looting spree at Narwala Road near Wali Pura during wee hours and they deprived a number of citizens of their cash and other valuable items.—APP