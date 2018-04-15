Eight more ministers inducted in AJK cabinet

Staff Reporter

Muzaffarabad

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan on Saturday expanded his cabinet with the induction of eight new ministers, taking the total strength to 20.

President of AJK, Sardar Masood Khan, administered oath to the newly inducted ministers at presidency in Muzaffarabad.

The oath taking ceremony was held in the Presidency attended by Prime Minister AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan, Speaker Shah Ghulam Qadir, Senior Minister Chaudhary Tariq Farooq, Ministers Dr. Najeeb Naqi, Ch. Muhammad Aziz, Mrs. Noreen Arif, Sardar Mir Akbar, Chaudhary Muhammad Saeed, Barrister Iftikhar Gillani, Advisor K. B Khan and Members of Legislative Assembly.

Chief Secretary AJK Dr. Ejaz Munir, Inspector General AJK Police Dr. Shoaib Dastagir, Secretaries to Government, Head of Departments, and other pertinent officers were also present on the occasion.

News Cabinet Members Raja Abdul Qayyum Khan, Raja Naseer Ahmed Khan, Chaudhary Muhammad Ishaq, Chaudhary Javed Akhtar, Chaudhary Masood Khalid, Muhammad Ahmed Raza Qadri, Chaudhary Yaseen Gulshan and Col (r) Waqar Ahmeed Noor took oath as Ministers of the State.

Earlier, Additional Secretary Services and General Administration AJK Amir Mehmood Mirza read the notification of new cabinet members.

President, PM AJK, Speaker, Ministers and other participants on the occasion greeted the new cabinet members in the event.

Among the new entrants, five are from AJK, while three were taken from the representatives of Kashmiri refugees who settled in different parts of the country.

Sources disclosed that four members of legislative assembly would be made advisors with the status equal to minister in second phase of the expansion.