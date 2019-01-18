Eight LPG, petrol agencies sealed for violating rules

Rawalpindi

The Civil Defence Department Rawalpindi in its operation against the illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) conducted raids in various areas and sealed eight LPG and petrol/diesel agencies.

According to Civil Defence Chief Instructor Talib Hussain, the Punjab government issued directives to Civil Defence Department to launch action against the illegal business of decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) in the district.

He said that the Civil Defence team started operation at Adiala Road, Masrial Road, Pirwadhai and Gujar Khan and visited different areas.

The team found five LPG agencies and three shops decanting LPG and selling petrol and diesel without any licence.

He said that the department took this step under Petroleum Act 1934 Rule No. 1971 and LPG Protection and Distribution Act 2001.

He said the operation would continue and the shops of the violators would be sealed while FIRs would also be lodged in respective police stations.—APP

