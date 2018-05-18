Eight lawbreakers arrested

Rawalpindi

Police have arrested eight lawbreakers besides recovering 400 grams charras, 15 liters liquor, a pistol 30 bore with five rounds, a Kalashnikov with 35 rounds and a 12 bore gun with three rounds from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Line police held Jawad for having 180 grams charras while Nabeel was sent behind the bars on recovery of 220 grams charras. Civil Line police rounded up Pervaiz with 10 liters liquor.

Kahuta police apprehended Tahir and recovered five liters liquor. Race Course police arrested Shahzad who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. Other accused were booked for having illegal weapons. Meanwhile, Civil Line police netted Hamza a one-wheeler and impounded his motorcycle.—APP