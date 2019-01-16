Eight labourers dead in Kohistan landslide

Kohistan

At least eight labourers died when a van was trapped under a landslide here, police said. SHO Dasu, Naseeruddin Babar said that a van with labourers, returning to Dasu from construction site in Barsein in district Upper Kohistan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was trapped when a big landmass fell over the van near Zero Point on Karakoram Highway.

Eight labourers including Hujat Meer, Soun Zar, Muhammad Ghani, Azam Riaz, Abdul Malik, Malook Shah, Saif ur Rehman and Shabeer Ahmad died in the incident. The administration and local people through joint efforts and by use of heavy machinery pulled out the bodies from the debris and shifted them to hospital.—INP

