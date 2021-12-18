Eight killed, scores injured in Karachi explosion

KARACHI – At least eight people were killed and score others injured in an explosion at a busy point in the metropolitan on Saturday.

The blast occurred near Sher Shah Paracha Chowk while an investigation has been launched to determine the nature of the blast.

کراچی شیر شاہ پراچہ چوک کے قریب دھماکہ متعدد افراد شدید زخمی دھماکے کی نوعیت چیک کر رہے ہیں۔ پولیس حکام#KarachiBlast pic.twitter.com/mlseNb1prw — Samar Abbas 🌏 (@Samarjournalist) December 18, 2021

The injured people have been shifted to the Civil Hospital where two of them are said to be in critical condition.

Head of Trauma Centre has confirmed eight casualties, adding that nine people are being treaded at the hospital.

A video circulating on social media shows the building of a private bank was badly damaged in the explosion.

This is a developing story…