A storm struck a campsite near Lake Yalchik in the Mari Chodra national park, Mari El, leaving eight people dead while over 25 sustained injuries.

The tragedy unfolded when strong winds and falling trees caused havoc among the vacationers, who were caught off guard during the severe weather event.

The storm, described as a hurricane by officials, hit the region along the northern bank of the Volga River on Saturday, catching several hundred campers unaware. Among the fatalities were three small children.

Yevgeny Maslov, the mayor of Yoshkar-Ola, confirmed the news, stating, “According to the latest information, eight people died in Mari El due to the hurricane that took place the day before.”

Nearly 100 rescuers from the emergencies ministry were deployed to the scene, to clear the debris and provide aid to those in need.

The injured were swiftly transported to hospitals in the area to receive medical attention. A separate statement released by the emergencies ministry pointed out that the storm’s impact was not unforeseen, emphasizing that vacationers failed to heed the weather forecast warnings.

The campsite, situated on the picturesque shores of Lake Yalchik in the Mari Chodra national park, was a popular spot for holidaymakers seeking respite amidst nature’s beauty.

The entire Privolzhsk federal district, including Mari El, experienced the wrath of the storm, resulting in a total of 10 fatalities and 76 injured individuals.—INP