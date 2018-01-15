Eight killed, 546 injured in accidents

At least eight people were killed and 546 sustained serious injuries in 831 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to Rescue 1122, the Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) shifted the injured to different hospitals of relevant districts. However, some 277 victims who sustained minor injuries were discharged after the provision of first aid by emergency medical teams.

According to the data, 407 drivers, 19 juvenile drivers, 104 pedestrians and 420 passengers were among victims of the accidents. The statistics show that 208 accidents were reported in Lahore Control Room which affected 201 people followed by 61 in Faisalabad with 74 victims .—APP

