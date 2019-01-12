Eight held with grenade, arms and drugs

The law enforcement agencies personnel arrested eight outlaws including four notorious criminals with a hand grenade, arms, ammunition and drugs during separate actions in the metropolis on Saturday.

The police and Sindh Rangers launched joint operation against the criminals in Sharafi Goth area of Karachi. The criminals hiding in the area started firing at LEAs personnel and tried to flee.

The LEAs retaliated the attack and after minor resistance apprehended four notorious criminals including Saleem, Kamran, Iqbal and Nazim besides recovering a hand grenade, weapons and ammunition from their possession.

The police arrested two including a motorcycle lifter during a crackdown in Korangi Industrial areas.

Two drug pushers identified as Muhammad Shahid were apprehended with huge quantity of narcotics in Khokhrapar.—INP

