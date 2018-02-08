Eight EOs to get training on drug trafficking

Staff Reporter

Karachi

To enhance capability and efficiency of the officers of Excise and Taxation, Narcotics Department Sindh the department has arranged three-day training on Illicit Drug Trafficking and Diversion of Pressure in collaboration with United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes.

Eight Officers including Naimutallah Jamali ETO, Abdul Waheed Thaheem, ETO, Pervaiz Ahmed Memon AETO, Israr Ahmed Dhamrah ETI, Abdul Haq Mari, ETI, Ashique Ali Keerio ETI, Syed Masood Rizvi ETI and Aijaz Ali Shabrani ETI have been nominated for the training.

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla has said in a statement issued here on Wednesday that such training will not only improve working capacity of the officers, but it will also enable them to combat with the illicit drug trafficking with modern techniques.

He asked the nominated officers to focus on the training and make the most of it.