Eight days IPV campaign starts in Quetta, Pishin

Quetta

The eight days Injectable Polio Vaccine (IPV) campaign will start from Monday in two polio high risk districts of Balochistan. Provincial Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Syed Fasial Ahmed said in the campaign some 2,07,454 children would be vaccinated in Quetta and Pishin.

‘During the IPV Campaign children under age of 4 to 23 months would be injected with polio vaccine which would be helpful to halt polio virus from moving to rest of the province,’ Syed Fasial Ahmed added that upto 23 months children are most vulnerable to polio and more than 85% cases are reported in this age group, therefore, Government of Balochistan with support of its partners will be launching a special campaign in Quetta and Pishin. ‘This campaign is to further strengthen immunity against polio virus in most venerable community,’ Syed Fasial Ahmed said. Syed Fasial Ahmed appealed to the parents to vaccinate their children at the nearest Center to help prevent their children from lifetime paralysis.

