Eight counters set up for corona vaccination

The Punjab Health Department has set up corona vaccination counters in eight hospitals across the district and the citizens should get information from these counters, said Jhang District Health Authority CEO Dr Irtazaul Hasnain.

He informed that senior citizens of 60 years or above age should get a PIN code, which will help them visit their respective hospital and get vaccine.

He said it is necessary to have the PIN code through which they will have access to medical facilities.

Dr Irtaza said that in view of the new wave of Corona, citizens should not go to public gatherings and public places.

“Do not visit hospitals unnecessarily, consult local doctors and come to hospitals in case of emergency, avoid going to crowded places and ensure implementation of Corona SOPs,” he added.