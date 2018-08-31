Daily Pakistan Observer -

  1. Home
  2. Lahore
  3. Eight cars recovered

Eight cars recovered

The Anti Vehicle Lifting Squad (AVLS) City claimed to have arrested three accused and recovered eight cars, a rickshaw besides illegal weapons.
A team conducted a raid and arrested Aqab, ringleader, and two accomplices- Ijaz and Arshid.
During interrogation, the gangsters confessed dozens of vehicle lifting incidents in the city.
SSP Investigation Awais Ahmad announced commendatroy certificates for the team.—APP

Post Views: 9

Share this post

PinIt

    You may also like...

    scroll to top