Eight burnt to death, four drowned in nullah

Attock

At least eight people were burnt to death and six others scorched as passenger van catches fire here on Monday. Rescue sources said that a Peshawar bound passenger van coming from Rawalpindi caught fire after its gas cylinder burst apart on motorway near Chach Interchange in Attock. As a result of fire eight passengers were burnt to death while six others were scorched. The bodies and scorched passengers were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.

Meanwhile it is reported from Batagram that four children including brother and sister were drowned to death in a rain water nullah here on Monday. According to details, a group of children were taking bath in a nullah of tehsil Allai in district Battagram to beat the scorched heat when four of them went into deep water. Four children including a brother and sister, aged between 08 to 10 years drowned before they could be rescued. The local people on self- help basis pulled the bodies out from the nullah and handed them over to heirs.

Meanwhile, our Corresponent from Sialkot reported that four persons were killed in a collision between two speeding motor cycles. The police on Monday told further that two speeding motor cycles collided on late at the Sunday night near Tawerianwala stop at Pasrror-Daska road, in the limits of the Sadder Pasroor police station. It is told further that as a result of the mishap, three out of total four motor cyclists namely, Ali Hasan (18), Muhammad Awais (18) and Ali Raza (19), all three residents of Kotli Bawa village, were killed at the spot.—INP