Eight accused in Sharifan Bibi case produced before court

DI Khan

Eight accused in Sharifan Bibi case were produced before Additional Session Judge-IV Arbab Aziz Ahmed on Tuesday who gave the date of February 6 to decide about conviction of the eight accused. The police submitted cases against the eights accused. Two accused Shahjahan and Gulistan had already recorded their statements before the judicial magistrate while other six were reluctant to record their statements.

Advocate Supreme Court Ahmed Ali was pursuing the case of Sharifan Bibi on humanitarian grounds while Advocates Sanaullah Gandapur and Imran Gandapur appeared in the court on behalf of the accused. It should be mentioned here that Peshawar High Court had already directed the lower court to decide Sharifan Bibi case within three months. Sharifan Bibi was a victim of torture who was forced by a gang of local people to parade naked in streets of her village after she was beaten in Garrah Matta village of DIKhan over a three-year old family feud.—APP