Eidul Fitr likely on May 3

Astronomers have predicted that Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated on Tuesday, May 3 this year, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in the country on the evening of 29 Ramazan (Sunday, May 1).

They added that the new moon will be born at 1:28am between the night of April 30 and May 1.

The experts further said that the dimensional difference between the moon from the sun needs to be at 10 degrees but it will be at 8 degrees in Pakistan, which will make it near impossible to be seen even with a telescope.

On the other hand, the time difference between the sunset and moonset, which should be at 40 minutes, will be more than 89 minutes in all areas of the country.