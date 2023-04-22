Eidul-Fitr 2023 – people gather across Pakistan to offer prayers, celebrate Eid, photos & videos

ISLAMABAD – The nation across the country offered prayers to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr 2023 which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramazan.

The event is being celebrated today with prayers to overcome the ongoing economic and political crisis in the country.

The Faisal mosque was seen offering Namaz on Saturday morning on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr.

President Dr Arif Alvi offered the prayer at Faisal Mosque and prayed for peace, progress and prosperity in the country.

The president mixed up with the people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings.

The president specially prayed for the salvation of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian suppression and atrocities.

فیصل مسجد اسلام آباد میں عید کی نماز ادا کی جا رہی ہے#عيد_الفطر_المبارك1444هـ pic.twitter.com/3k27snAEvD — Pakistan Tourism 🇵🇰 (@PakistanJannatt) April 22, 2023

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered the prayer of Eid in Lahore and prayed for peace and prosperity in the country.

The prime minister mixed up with the people at the mosque and exchanged Eid greetings with them.

The prime minister particularly prayed for the salvation of the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine and for the rehabilitation of the quake-hit people of Turkiye and Syria.

قائد جمعیت حضرت مولانا فضل الرحمٰن صاحب آبائی گاؤں عبد الخیل میں #عيد_الفطر_المبارك کی نماز ادا کرنے کے بعد عوام الناس کو مبارکباد دیتے ہوئے

#عيد_مبارك #عيد_فطر_مبارك#Eid2023 #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/5D9MUy0Jo8 — Ihsan Ullah Khan (JUI)  (@IhsanMarwat_786) April 22, 2023

Earlier, in his message to the nation on Eid, he advised the people to take care of the needy, poor, destitute, and orphans around them.

He prayed that the blessed moment may bring every Muslim immense happiness and joy in life. The prime minister also assured that the coalition government was making a persistent effort to put on the people the minimum burden of the difficult economic conditions.