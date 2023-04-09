Eidul Fitr 2023 likely to be celebrated on April 22

The Eidul Fitr is likely to be celebrated across the country this year on Saturday, April 22. It is learnt that Ruet-i-Hilal committee’s meeting is set to convene on Thursday, April 20, in order to sight the Shawwal moon.

If the crescent is sighted on Thursday evening, then Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Friday, April 21. However, it was unlikely that the moon will be sighted the same evening.

Eidul Fitr will most likely be celebrated on April 22 after completing 30 fasting days of the holy month of Ramazan. According to the search data, the birth of the moon is expected to occur on Thursday, April 20, at 9:13am Pakistan time. On the evening of the 29th of Ramazan, the moon’s age at sunset should be more than 19 hours for sighting. However, in all areas of Pakistan, it will be less than 10 hours.

Difference between sunset and moonset, which should be more than 40 minutes, will only be 21 minutes in Peshawar, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Charsadda, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Quetta, and Jiwani, and 20 minutes in Lahore and Karachi. Even if weather conditions throughout Pakistan are clear, there is no possibility of sighting the moon, even with a telescope, on the evening of April 20.

Eidul Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramazan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The festival is typically celebrated with prayers, family gatherings, and feasting.