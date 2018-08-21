Eidul Azha today

Islamabad

The nation will celebrate Eidul Azha with great religious fervour and enthusiasm today to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

The day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for the well being, peace, progress and prosperity of Muslim Ummah and the country.

The religious scholars in their Eid sermons will highlight the importance of sacrifice (Qurbani) and urge the people to donate generously for the help of their poor brethren besides sacrificing animals.

On the occasion, the faithful wear clean and neat clothes and offer Eid prayers at mosques, ‘Eidgahs’ and open places across the country – seeking divine blessings for peace, progress and prosperity.

Following the Eid prayers, Muslims will perform rituals of sacrificing animals, spend their time feasting with family and friends and distribute sacrificial meat among their family members, friends, and the poor.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the Eid congregations would be held at more than one thousand places.

In Islamabad, the biggest congregation would be held at the Faisal Mosque, where the high-ups of the government are likely to offer Eid prayers.

In Rawalpindi, the biggest Eid congregation would be held at the historic Liaquat Bagh. The radio and television channels have chalked out a series of special programmes on the occasion of Eid.—APP

