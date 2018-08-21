Eidul-Azha to be celebrated in twin cities with religious fervour

Eid-ul-Azha will be celebrated with religious fervour in twin cities today (Wednesday) to commemorate the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, the Eid congregations would be held at more than one thousand places.

In Islamabad, the biggest congregation would be held at the Faisal Mosque, where the high-ups of the government are likely to offer Eid prayers.

In Rawalpindi, the biggest Eid congregation would be held at the historic Liaquat Bagh. The radio and television channels have chalked out a series of special programmes on the occasion of Eid.—APP

